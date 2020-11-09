scorecardresearch
Monday, November 09, 2020
Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suresh Chakravarthy gets evicted

Suresh Chakravarthy was evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 during Sunday's episode.

November 9, 2020
bigg boss tamil 4Suresh Chakravarthy is no longer a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Suresh Chakravarthy became the third contestant to get evicted from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Of seven housemates, who were nominated for eviction, Sanam, Somashekar and Suresh found themselves at the bottom three during the Sunday’s episode. And it took most housemates by surprise when the show’s host Kamal Haasan revealed the name in the eviction card.

The 56-year-old contestant stood out from the other elderly participants of the last three seasons. Suresh played a very sly game from the very beginning. And he somehow managed to stay neutral despite seeming to lean more towards Balaji and Samyuktha. But, when it came to giving his opinions, he never hesitated to call spade a spade. And that quality of Suresh projected him as one of the strongest contestants of the season.

In the first few weeks, Suresh garnered a lot of public support on social media. In fact, many saw Suresh as one of the contestants who would reach the final rounds of the season. However, it seemed that his confidence in his game took a hit when he ended up among the bottom three during an eviction round a couple of weeks ago.

Also read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Velmurugan bids a tearful adieu

Suresh then became busy trying to reassess his gaming strategies and second-guessed all his moves, which finally resulted in his elimination from the reality show.

