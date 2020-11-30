Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Samyuktha gets evicted from Kamal Haasan’s show

Samyuktha gets evicted from the Bigg Boss Tamil (Photo: PR Handout)

Model-actor Samyuktha was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house on Sunday. Before host Kamal Haasan broke the news, he shared crucial data about the number of votes each contestant in the danger zone had received. It largely seemed like an attempt to soften the blow as Samyuktha already had a tough time answering his direct questions during Sunday’s episode.

Kamal said that the margin of difference between Samyuktha and Ramesh was a little more than 26,000 votes. This meant Ramesh was staying, and Samyuktha had to exit the house.

Interestingly, at the beginning of last week, Samyuktha did not get nominated for eviction during the regular nomination process by the housemates. She must have felt at ease to spend a week in the house without the fear of eviction. But, it changed after Anitha secured the ‘topple card’ which gave her the power to escape the eviction by sending another housemate in the danger zone. And she traded places with Samyuktha.

Samyuktha, a fitness model, had a good rapport with almost every housemate barring Anitha, Sanam and Aari. She was very close to Balaji, Shivani and Ramya. And she was also in the good books of Somashekar, Rao, Archana and Nisha. She carefully picked her fights and made sure she enjoyed goodwill among the majority of the housemates. However, that strategy clearly did not help her win enough votes from the audience to secure her stay in the house.

