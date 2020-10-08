Bigg Boss Tamil 4 October 7 episode: Aari, Rio recount struggles, peace evades Suresh

The war of words between Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy continues. (Photo: Disney+ Hotstar)

Wednesday’s episode began with a lot of laughter and fun. Anitha Sampath again entertained the housemates with her mock news reading session by summing up the latest developments in the house. But, that joy was short-lived. The confrontation between Anitha and Suresh Chakravarthy that seemed like a spur of the moment thing at first has now turned into a full-blown cold war. After ironically shaking her legs to “Chill Bro” song, Anitha snapped at Suresh while working in the kitchen. Suresh asked Anitha to keep quiet so that he can listen to Aari Arjunan, who was reading the rules from a letter from Bigg Boss.

Anitha took an exception to Suresh’s words, reminding him that she woke up in a free country, and nobody had the right to tell her to keep quiet. It got political so fast. That made Ramya Pandian, the house captain, very concerned. She was rightly worried that as the current week’s house leader, it will be her responsibility to broker peace between warring parties. And by the looks of it, she didn’t want to get between the bickering Anitha and Suresh.

Suresh Chakravarthy continued to take a hardline stance when it came to working with Anitha Sampath in the kitchen. Understandably, he was still pissed at her. “She (Anitha) has some problems with elder people,” Suresh complained to Rekha.

Later, everybody gathered at the playroom to take part in the continuation of the task, which required the celebrity contestants to share the challenges and other difficulties they faced in their lives. It was the turn of Gabriella, Rekha, Aari Arjunan, Samyuktha and Rio Raj.

Gabriella recalled her struggle with body image and how she managed to overcome it. Rekha kept it very simple. She said that she was motivated to become an actor to change society’s faulty perception about people who work in the film industry back in the day. But, mostly, she counted her blessings and expressed her gratitude. Samyuktha spoke about the challenges that she faced within her family to pursue her interests in modelling.

Aari Arjunan and Rio Raj shared the struggles they went through in professional and personal lives to reach where they are today. Aari said that while he has managed to make sure to put three square meals on the table for his family, he has not made his mark in his profession. And he noted that people point out that he’s out of luck as he was not succeeding despite working so hard. “But I tell those people that I will keep working hard until luck comes my way,” he said.

Rio Raj also recalled how he went onto become a successful TV host. And he said that he landed his first hosting job on Vijay TV purely on luck. After being hired by Vijay TV, he was riding the bench waiting for his turn. And one day, the host of a show could not make it. So he was required to fill in on the condition that the episode won’t be broadcast if the channel didn’t like it. He gave his best, the channel liked it, and the episode received a great response from the audience as well. And the rest is history.

Wednesday’s episode ended with another heated exchange between Suresh Chakravarthy and Sanam Shetty. He seems to have an issue with the way his teammates maintain the kitchen. He first asked Ramya Pandian to sort things out, and when she gathered everyone around to discuss, he took charge and engaged in ‘she said, he said’. He kind of got restless and left the area halfway through the discussion. Maybe he wanted to take a walk and clear his head. The night was still young.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd