Bigg Boss Tamil 4 October 10 episode: Kamal Haasan plays peacemaker

Kamal Haasan is once again hosting Bigg Boss Tamil. (Photo: YouTube/vijaytv)

Kamal Haasan began the two-part weekend episode with an explanation as to why the showrunners decided not to evict any contestants this week. “It is an opportunity for you to properly understand the contestants before you decide whether to keep them or send them out. Because there is no point regretting after casting your vote to a wrong person,” Kamal said.

Wait, is Kamal still talking about the Bigg Boss eviction process or our country’s electoral process?

Later, Kamal led us to the footage about the events that happened in the house on Friday. The highlight of Friday’s episode was the dispute that broke out between Balu and Sanam Shetty. Balu called a beauty contest, which Sanam had been part of, “worthless.” And it did not sit well with Sanam. Balu even dared that once he is out of the house, he will prove what he said was true. Sanam became more upset and Balu dug his heels deeper.

The housemates were also asked to give feedback on the leadership qualities of the captains of various teams in the house. Everyone took part in the activity with great enthusiasm.

The majority of Saturday’s episode was dominated by Kamal trying to make peace among the bickering housemates. Yes, he also addressed the heartbreaking real-life stories of some contestants, especially that of Vel Murugan, who went to school only because he was provided mid-day meal. He spoke about its historic significance and why it was the state’s duty to keep continuing the mid-day meal scheme, championed by legendary political leader K Kamaraj. Wait, was it a political messaging, again?

But, most of Saturday’s episode was consumed by the hearing of Anitha vs Suresh Chakravarty and Balu vs Sanam. No party involved in the conflict seemed ready to settle down before they proved explicitly to Kamal, why only they were right. Balu vs Sanam actually took more time of the episode. And Balu even accused Sanam of blowing the issue out of proportion and trying to portray herself as a victim.

Now, going by the teasers of Sunday’s episode, Kamal seems to have passed his final verdict in favour of Sanam.

