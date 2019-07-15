Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Vanitha Vijaykumar is the second contestant to get evicted

Controversial contestant and former actress Vanitha Vijaykumar was shown the door in Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. She is the second contestant to get eliminated from the reality show, after Fathima Babu.

Vanitha was known for being loud, arrogant and she picked up fights with most contestants inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house. Only last week, she was involved in a major argument with Tharshan. Host Kamal Haasan also berated Vanitha for her brash behaviour.

Vanitha Vijaykumar also made headlines after her ex-husband Anand Rajan accused her of kidnapping their daughter and filed a complaint with the police. According to reports, Anand got custody of their daughter after their divorce last year. But Vanitha brought her daughter back to Chennai, without Anand’s knowledge, and this prompted him to file the complaint.

During the weekend episode, Kamal Haasan condemned Madhumitha for the comments she made in a conversation with Abhirami. She had earlier said that women who dress inappropriately are to be blamed for the violent crimes perpetrated against them. Kamal firmly told Madhumitha that no victim, be it a woman or child, should be blamed and asked her to get rid of this kind of mentality. The actor-turned-politician also told the participants to stand up and voice their opinions when someone inside the house is not behaving well. He praised Tharshan for standing up to Vanita Vijaykumar.

The other contestants who faced elimination were Saravanan, Madhumitha, Mohan Vaithya and Meera Mithun.