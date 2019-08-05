Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Reshma gets evicted

Reshma has become the fifth contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Reshma received the least number of votes as against Madhumitha, Kavin, Abhirami and Sakshi, the other participants who were also in the danger zone this week.

This comes despite many expecting Sakshi to leave the show given that the audience wasn’t quite happy with the drama she created with Kavin and Losliya. Viewers were apparently getting tired of their love triangle. Host Kamal Haasan had also advised Kavin and Sakshi to get their act together.

The week gone by saw another controversy as things got heated up between Saravanan and Cheran. They had an argument over the performance analysis task which resulted in Saravanan making disrespectful comments towards Cheran. Even director Vasanthabalan, who is known for helming critically acclaimed movies like Veyil and Angadi Theru, penned an open letter to Cheran, asking him to withdraw from the show. Finally, it was Kamal Haasan who stepped in and resolved the issue by sternly telling Saravanan that he shouldn’t disrespect anyone inside the Bigg Boss house. Cheran was also quick to forgive Saravanan after his apology.

Despite trying to stay out of any arguments and petty fights, Reshma’s run in the show came to an end after 42 days. Apart from her, Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Mohan Vaithya and Meera Mithun have also been eliminated from the show so far.