Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Meera Mithun evicted from Kamal Haasan’s show

Model and actress Meera Mithun is the latest contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. She was in the danger zone along with Cheran, Saravanan, Abhirami, Kavin and Sakshi Agarwal.

Mithun, who is no stranger to controversies, entered the Bigg Boss Tamil house two days after the show began. During her stay in the house, she ruffled many feathers and got into arguments with her fellow contestants. Last week, Mithun accused Cheran of manhandling her during the fights. This wasn’t taken kindly by fans of the director, who rallied in support of him on Twitter and attacked Mithun. Even inside the Bigg Boss house, other participants came supported Cheran. It is speculated that this issue led to her elimination as Cheran has a large fan following.

Even outside the Bigg Boss house, Meera Mithun has been embroiled in controversy after she was accused of cheating by a designer. The designer had alleged that Mithun took advantage of her using the title of Miss Tamil Nadu which she had won a few years ago. She also claimed that Mithun borrowed money from her and failed to return it. The cops even visited the sets of the show last week in connection with the case.

The show is currently in its seventh week. Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Mohan Vaidya and Meera Mithun have been shown the door so far.