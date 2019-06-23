Bigg Boss Tamil 3: List of probable contestants out

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 is all set to premiere tonight. A number of celebrities from the Tamil entertainment industry have been invited to be a part of the show. Here is a look at contestants who are likely to be a part of this season.

Actress Abhirami Venkatachalam, who will be seen in Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai, actor-musician Mohan Vaidya, comedian Jangiri Madhumita, Vanitha Vijaykumar (the daughter of veteran actor Vijayakumar), actor Paruthiveeran Saravanan, Malaysian actor and musician Mugen Rao, dance master Sandy, Saravanan Meenakshi fame Kavin, singer Mohith Gaur, actresses Fathima Babu and Sakshi Agarwal, actors Cheran and Powerstar might be taking part in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

According to reports, MS Bhaskar, Alya Manasa, Radha Ravi, Premji, T Rajendar, Priya Anand, Kasthuri and VJ Siddhu were also approached by the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

The final list of contestants will only be revealed tonight. The show will have 16 celebrities from Kollywood and one commoner whose skills will be tested in a safe house under the supervision of 60 cameras for 100 days.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is expected to have a runtime of 60 minutes during the weekdays and 90 minutes during the weekends. It will air on Vijay TV every day of the week at 8 pm.