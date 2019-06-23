Toggle Menu
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 launch LIVE UPDATEShttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/bigg-boss-tamil-3-launch-live-updates-kamal-haasan-5795614/

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 launch, contestants list live updates: The third edition of the Tamil version of hugely popular TV reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, is finally here.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Launch:
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 launch: Are you ready for Kamal Haasan’s show?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 launch is currently underway. It is the third edition of the Tamil version of hugely popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan returns to host the show for third consecutive time.

The first season of the show was won by Arav while Riythvika emerged as the winner in the second season. Right from the outset, the show has been popular among the Tamil audiences who have embraced Kamal as the show’s host.

The show has created immense buzz and excitement among the audiences. Kamal Haasan has promoted the show heavily and can be seen saying in a teaser for the show, “There is no place for deception here, only truth”.

This season of Bigg Boss Tamil will house 15 celebrities and one commoner inside a safe house with 60 cameras. The episodes this season are expected to have a runtime of 60 minutes during the weekdays and 90 minutes during the weekends.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 will be telecast on Vijay TV. You can also catch the show on Star India’s streaming service, Hotstar.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3.

'It is not just a show'

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 host says, "It is not just a show. It is our life". We wonder what's in store this season.

Despite all the excitement and anticipation, Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 has come under fire as a plea was filed at the Madras High Court to restrain Vijay TV from broadcasting the show. Advocate K Suthan, who filed the plea, also wanted the court to direct the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) to take appropriate action against the channel and producer Endemole India Private Limited for conducting the programme contrary to IBF’s content code and certification rules.

“Particularly, Bigg Boss show hosted by actor Kamal Haasan is being telecast with abusive content only with the view to increase the TRP ratings and get monetary benefits without any social responsibility,” Suthan submitted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Super Dancer 3 finale LIVE UPDATES
2 Bigg Boss Tamil 3: List of probable contestants out
3 Top Gun: Maverick has similar vibe to first one, says Jon Hamm