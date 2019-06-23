Bigg Boss Tamil 3 launch LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 launch is currently underway. It is the third edition of the Tamil version of hugely popular TV reality show Bigg Boss. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan returns to host the show for third consecutive time.

The first season of the show was won by Arav while Riythvika emerged as the winner in the second season. Right from the outset, the show has been popular among the Tamil audiences who have embraced Kamal as the show’s host.

The show has created immense buzz and excitement among the audiences. Kamal Haasan has promoted the show heavily and can be seen saying in a teaser for the show, “There is no place for deception here, only truth”.

This season of Bigg Boss Tamil will house 15 celebrities and one commoner inside a safe house with 60 cameras. The episodes this season are expected to have a runtime of 60 minutes during the weekdays and 90 minutes during the weekends.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 will be telecast on Vijay TV. You can also catch the show on Star India’s streaming service, Hotstar.