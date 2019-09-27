Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Kavin Raj quits the show in an unexpected twist

In an unexpected twist on Bigg Boss Tamil 3, contestant Kavin Raj has quit the show. Considered to be one of the strongest players, he opted to walk out after surviving 94 days in the house.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss makes an announcement that the inmates are free to leave the show by accepting a payment of Rs 5 lakhs. Kavin accepts the offer, leaving contestants Sandy and Losliya heart broken. He is the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss Tamil who has chosen to accept the money and leave the show.

Losliya and Sandy try hard to convince Kavin to stay back but he refuses to budge. Tharshan and Mugen are also seen in tears while Sherin tells him that she doesn’t understand the reason behind his decision. Losliya, who supposedly got into a relationship with Kavin on the show, also said that she doesn’t want to stay in the house if he leaves. Kavin just says that he needs to be true to himself and that he feels it’s the right time for him to quit. He goes on to thank the contestants and exits the house in tears.

With Mugen’s named as the first finalist, the competition inside the house gets more intense post Kavin’s departure. There is less than ten days till the finale and Tharshan, Sherin, Sandy and Losliya will have to fight for their place in the show.