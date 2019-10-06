Bigg Boss Tamil 3 finale LIVE UPDATES: During the lead up to the finals, Mugen was named as the first finalist of the show after he scored the most points in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ tasks.
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 premiered on June 23, 2019. Actor-turned-politician and host Kamal Haasan, who returned for the third consecutive time, sent fifteen contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Model Meera Mithun joined the show after 2 days and veteran actor Kasturi entered after as a wild card-contestant two months later.
This year, we saw an interesting and diverse range of participants. Veteran actors including Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Saravanan, Kasturi, Sherin, Reshma, actor and National Award winning director Cheran and singer Mohan Vaithya were a part of the show. Apart from them, there were budding actors like Abhirami, Sakshi Aggarwal, Kavin, Madhumitha and dance master Sandy. Tharshan and Losliya came from Sri Lanka and Mugen, who is a popular model in Malaysia, graced the show as well.
After a lackluster second season, the third season delivered drama in spades. Contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar was one of the most popular (or unpopular, depending on your loyalties) contestants of the season. She asserted her presence in the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself and was known for being loud-mouthed, dominant and on rare occasions, reasonable. Despite being the second contestant to get evicted, she returned to the show after a few weeks with no explanation and spiced it up.
During the lead up to the finals, Mugen was named as the first finalist of the show after he scored the most points in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ tasks. Apart from him, Sherin, Sandy and Losliya will fight it out in the grand finale. As the show draws to a close, we will have to wait and see who picks up the coveted Bigg Boss trophy this year.
Veteran actor Saravanan was on the receiving end of severe backlash and criticism after casually mentioning that he used to molest girls in public transport as a college-going boy. Despite apologising on screen, the management of Vijay TV and Bigg Boss collectively took the decision to remove him from the show. Even the other contestants weren’t informed of the reason. Comedian Madhumitha was also made to exit the show after she physically hurt herself following an argument inside the house. Later, in an interview, she clarified that she took the step as she was being bullied by some of the other contestants. She also rebuked the channel for letting her off even after she expressed an interest in staying back.
Viewers were split about the intentions of Kavin after he got caught in a love-triangle between Sakshi and Losliya. This led to a lot of fights and arguments inside the house. Kamal Haasan even stepped in and asked Kavin and Losliya to focus on the game instead. Kavin also became the first contestant in Bigg Boss history to leave the show on his own accord after accepting the payment of Rs 5 lakh. The announcement is normally made by Bigg Boss during the final week, but in a twist, this time it was announced during the penultimate week itself.
Even outside the show, Meera Mithun and Vanitha Vijaykumar faced legal troubles. Meera Mithun was accused by a businessman for abusing and threatening him. A designer also accused her of money laundering. Vanitha Vijaykumar, on the other hand, was visited by cops on the sets after her ex-husband filed a kidnapping case against her. The case was eventually dismissed.
