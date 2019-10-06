Bigg Boss Tamil 3 finale LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 premiered on June 23, 2019. Actor-turned-politician and host Kamal Haasan, who returned for the third consecutive time, sent fifteen contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Model Meera Mithun joined the show after 2 days and veteran actor Kasturi entered after as a wild card-contestant two months later.

This year, we saw an interesting and diverse range of participants. Veteran actors including Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Saravanan, Kasturi, Sherin, Reshma, actor and National Award winning director Cheran and singer Mohan Vaithya were a part of the show. Apart from them, there were budding actors like Abhirami, Sakshi Aggarwal, Kavin, Madhumitha and dance master Sandy. Tharshan and Losliya came from Sri Lanka and Mugen, who is a popular model in Malaysia, graced the show as well.

After a lackluster second season, the third season delivered drama in spades. Contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar was one of the most popular (or unpopular, depending on your loyalties) contestants of the season. She asserted her presence in the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself and was known for being loud-mouthed, dominant and on rare occasions, reasonable. Despite being the second contestant to get evicted, she returned to the show after a few weeks with no explanation and spiced it up.

During the lead up to the finals, Mugen was named as the first finalist of the show after he scored the most points in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ tasks. Apart from him, Sherin, Sandy and Losliya will fight it out in the grand finale. As the show draws to a close, we will have to wait and see who picks up the coveted Bigg Boss trophy this year.