Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Fathima Babu evicted from Kamal Haasan’s show

Actress and newsreader Fathima Babu on Sunday became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. She was nominated along with Cheran, Sakshi Aggarwal, Meera Mithun, Kavin and Saravanan.

Fathima got the least amount of votes as fans felt that she wasn’t getting herself involved in the drama inside Bigg Boss Tamil house.

Fathima Babu was one of the voices of reason in the house. Throughout the show, she was seen trying to dissipate tension in a calm and composed manner, without trying to take sides. Before she left, host Kamal Haasan gave her the power to nominate next week’s captain and she picked Tharshan, Abhirami and Sandy. The captaincy will be announced in the next episode.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has been making headlines ever since it premiered. Telangana police visited the Bigg Boss house to interrogate Vanitha Vijaykumar based on a complaint filed against her by her ex-husband. But, the issue has since been sorted and Vanitha’s lawyers issued a statement to the press regarding the whole episode.

“There is a pending case in court involving Vanitha and her ex-husband about who should have the custody of the child after divorce. Since Vanitha is inside the Bigg Boss house, the husband cannot digest the fact that she is going to become popular and filed a case. The Telangana Police and the Child Welfare Board came to the Bigg Boss house. They searched Vanitha’s friends’ houses without permission, but the child is studying in a school safely,” the lawyers were quoted as saying by Behindwoods.