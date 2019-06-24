Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Day 1: What to expect

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil is finally here. The show kicked off on Sunday with a 4-hour long grand episode, where the audience was introduced to various contestants and the Bigg Boss house.

As 15 celebrities are already in the house, audiences are excited to know about their first day.

In one of the promos shared by broadcaster Vijay TV, the inmates are seen dancing to Rajinikanth’s song from Petta and having a good time.

A brand new feature of the Bigg Boss house is a meter for gas and water. Considering the fact that Chennai is currently facing its worst ever water crisis, the meter is set to make sure that everyone uses gas and water judiciously.

As the announcement of the meter is made, it is received with applause. We also see inmates and Fathima Babu exchange words about the intention of the meter. This promo gives us a sneak peek at the first episode, which will air tonight.

Fathima Babu, Losliya, Sakshi Agarwal, Madhumitha, Kavin, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Saravanan, Vanitha Vijay Kumar, Cheran, Sherin Shringar, Mohan Vaithya, Tharshan, Sandy, Mugen Rao and Reshma will be seen living together in close quarters for 100 days.