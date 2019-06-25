Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Day 1 highlights: Vanitha becomes captain, Abhirami has a crush on Kavin

The first day in the Bigg Boss house started off with contestants waking up to “Ullaallaa” from Rajinikanth starrer Petta. Everyone was seen dancing with each other and getting ready for the day.

Advertising

The first announcement of the day came around 10:50 am. The inmates were told that because of a severe water crisis in Tamil Nadu, for the first time in Bigg Boss history, a meter has been installed to keep the usage of water and gas in check. According to Bigg Boss rules, each person in the house will get 100 litres of water per day and a limited amount of gas per week.

The announcement was met with applause from contestants but Fathima Babu berated them for applauding during this dire situation. Other inmates, especially actor-filmmaker Cheran, told her that the initiative to start saving water should be applauded.

Just as the day began to look uneventful, Mohan Vaithya got called to the confession room at 2:10 pm. It was about choosing the captain of the house for the first week. A number of cue cards marked with various chores were kept in the living room and inmates picked them up one by one. Fathima got the cooking team, while Vanitha Vijayakumar became the captain for the first week.

Advertising

Through the afternoon, everyone was seen socialising with each other and having a good time. Around 2:40 pm, the bathroom team started delegating jobs. The cooking team prepared their first meal at 3 pm and everyone was happy with the food.

Around 7:15 pm, another announcement was made for the first task.

One by one, the inmates were expected to answer questions. If the rest of the gang was satisfied with the answers, the inmate could be initiated back into the gang. This light-hearted task left everyone in splits.

The first day in the Bigg Boss house ended on an uneventful note as the contestants got along with each other. Around 10:50 pm, the lights went out as the housemates went to bed.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Meet the contestants

Sherin Shringar and Abhirami Venkatachalam were seen talking well into the night. Abhirami revealed how she used to find Kavin cute when she watched the serial Saravanan Meenakshi with her mother. She also told Sherin how she has a crush on Kavin because he is “funny and cute, with no attitude”. Sakshi later joined their conversation and started discussing how it’ll be if Abhirami and Kavin got together.

We will have to wait and watch how this plays out for Abhirami.