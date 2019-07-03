Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Vanitha Vijaykumar faces arrest?

Actor Vanitha Vijaykumar returned to spotlight recently after entering the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil. However, trouble has come calling. She is currently being investigated in an alleged kidnapping case filed by her ex-husband, Anand Rajan.

The court granted divorce to the couple in 2012 and assigned the custody of their daughter to Rajan. Now, Rajan has accused Vanitha of abducting their daughter.

According to TV reports, the Telangana police on Wednesday entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house in Chennai to question Vanitha in relation with the case.

It is unclear how the showrunners of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 would respond to the police investigation.

It may be recalled that the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu also ran into legal trouble. Actor Mumaith Khan, who was wanted for questioning in connection with a major drug racket back then, participated in the show. However, on the directions of the investigating officials, she was transported to Hyderabad to face questioning. The actor was allowed to re-enter the show later.

Sabumon Abdusamad, popularly known as Tharikida Sabu, the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam, was booked under various sections of IPC for his alleged derogatory Facebook post against a woman when he was inside the house.