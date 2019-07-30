Saravanan apologises for insensitive comment on Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan recently faced public ire after his revelation that he used to grope women on buses when he was younger. After widespread backlash, the actor apologised on Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and also advised youngsters to not repeat this behaviour.

“To everyone who is watching the show, I have to clarify something. When Kamal Sir asked the question, I hastily agreed to doing it several times. During my college days, I have made certain mistakes, tiny ones. The intention was to ask viewers to not do these things but it got cut and I couldn’t say it. I am repeating it once again. I did whatever I did when I was young and I want all youngsters to know that it’s wrong. Which is one of the reasons why I am talking about it. Be it before Bigg Boss or after the show, I will still keep telling people not to make the same mistakes I made. There are punishments for these kinds of behaviour. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments,” Saravanan said.

Saravanan made the remark in response to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan talking about the challenges faced by people commuting by public transport. Haasan noted that most of the passengers, who are forced to fall on other passenger/s due to overcrowding on buses, do not have any malicious intentions. However, he also said that there was a section of people who travel on public transport to target women. To everyone’s surprise, Saravanan raised his hand and claimed he was guilty of this offence during his college days.

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

The clip from Sunday’s episode went viral after popular singer and #MeToo activist Chinmayee Sripada criticised the studio audience’s reaction to Saravanan’s admission.

“A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women – to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester,” she tweeted. “Damn.”