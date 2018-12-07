Bigg Boss 12 will only help Karanvir come out stronger: Teejay Sidhu

The family special on Bigg Boss 12 promises to be a tear-jerking episode. Television star Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu will be seen entering the house with their twins Bella and Vienna.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Teejay shared her excitement and said, “Well, I am excited as well as nervous. I really don’t know what will happen but it’s going to be an emotional time. I haven’t yet told the babies or they would be bombarding me with questions on where is their dad. It would definitely be the highlight of the season.”

Talking about Karanvir’s game in Bigg Boss 12, the proud wife said, “I am so proud of him. He has been the only contestant to have a graph in the show. KV is doing really well. He has his emotions in place and also plays the game smartly. I am sure Bigg Boss will make him a much stronger person.”

Teejay Sidhu also shared that as much as Bigg Boss has been difficult for KV, it has been tough for her too. “It has been a complete emotional journey for me too. KV has been brought up in a joint family with so much love. And then in the Bigg Boss house, there are people who shut you up and use expletives that one wouldn’t otherwise in real life. I really hope all housemates find enough courage to go through the journey and come out as warriors,” she shared.

Not just Karanvir, Teejay has been lauding other contestants on her social media account. When asked what made her support everyone, she smiled and said, “It’s nothing out of the world. Competition is in a different place but humanity is much more important. I have always been outright with my thoughts and opinions. And I cannot be biased towards KV as at the end of the day, even I am an audience. It’s so heartwarming to see some of them stand by each other. You never expect such warmth from your opponents, do you? So it’s really commendable on their part. Even after the show, I will always be thankful to them for celebrating our daughter’s birthday.”

Host Salman Khan and the housemates’ harsh comments towards KV made Teejay write an open letter. When Salman had mentioned the same to KV, he not only apologised but also cried his heart out on Teejay’s actions. When asked if she regrets penning the letter, she said, “I don’t even want to comment on it as it’s such old news. Life and Bigg Boss is similar in one way- that we need to move on. Things happen, you fight, you make up, cry and laugh, but life goes on. Similarly, the open letter is a thing of the past and I want to forget about it.”

And when asked who she feels would win the show, Teejay smiled to say, “Karanvir, of course, is my favourite. Not because he is my husband but he is genuinely the best contestant. Unlike previous years, this year there has been no one contestant who stands out.”

The special Bigg Boss 12 family episode will air on Sunday. Weekend Ka Vaar will air on Friday and Saturday. Salman will also evict one contestant out of Dipika Kakar, Romil Chaudhary, Deepak Thakur, Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade.