Bigg Boss 10 Tamil Live Updates: Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show set for grand launch

Bigg Boss 10 Tamil Live Updates: The opening ceremony of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 begins at 6 pm on September 6.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Live Updates: It’s that time of year again when Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi graces our screens, taking us on a journey as a group of people battle it out in a specially constructed house, where they live for over 100 days, isolated from the outside world. Yes, you guessed it right; Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is all set for its grand launch, and this edition will be bigger than ever before.

As Vijay Sethupathi takes on hosting duties for the third year in a row, fans are excited and confident that the reality television programme will deliver twice the fun, entertainment, and drama of previous editions. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 will be launched with a grand ceremony on Sunday, September 6, during which the host will introduce the contestants who will battle it out for the coveted trophy and cash prize.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar rumoured to join Vijay Sethupathi show Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil had a pre-show, The Common Man, this time to select commoner(s) for the main show, inspired by the Telugu version Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. Show alumna Maya S Krishnan hosted The Common Man, while former contestants Oviya, Aari Arujunan, and Raju Jeyamohan served as judges. The opening ceremony of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 begins at 6 pm on Sunday, and fans can catch the episode on Jio Hotstar and Star Vijay. The new Bigg Boss Tamil house reportedly took 45 days to create. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, which commenced on October 5, 2025, and ran for 106 days, concluded on January 18, 2026. While television actor Divya Ganesan emerged as the grand champion, actor R Sabarinathan was named the first runner-up. Divya took home the coveted trophy, a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Along with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, Sudeepa’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, and Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 will also premiere on Sunday, September 6. Live Updates Sep 6, 2026 03:39 PM IST Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Live Updates: Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show set for comeback And just like that, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi is all set to return to our screens with yet another edition of the beloved reality television programme, Bigg Boss Tamil. The opening ceremony of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 begins at 6 pm on Sunday. Stay tuned for live updates from the show's grand launch.

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