Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar rumoured to join Vijay Sethupathi show

Bigg Boss Tamil Contestants List for Season 10: With just a few hours to go for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, fans of the reality television programme are on cloud nine. As Vijay Sethupathi returns as the host for the third year in a row, after replacing Kamal Haasan in 2024, it’s certain that the show will be even more exuberant this time.

Meanwhile, as the clock ticks down to the opening ceremony, social media platforms are abuzz with speculation about who will enter the Bigg Boss Tamil house as contestants this time. Although Vijay Sethupathi will unveil the list of housemates only during the ceremony, rumours are already doing the rounds, speculating about a few names.