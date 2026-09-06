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Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Contestants List: Aryan, Puvi Arasu, Navin Kumar rumoured to join Vijay Sethupathi show
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Contestants List 2026: Rumoured contestants include actor Aryan, actor-dancer Puvi Arasu, choreographer Sridhar, and film reviewer Prashanth Rangaswamy.
Bigg Boss Tamil Contestants List for Season 10: With just a few hours to go for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, fans of the reality television programme are on cloud nine. As Vijay Sethupathi returns as the host for the third year in a row, after replacing Kamal Haasan in 2024, it’s certain that the show will be even more exuberant this time.
Meanwhile, as the clock ticks down to the opening ceremony, social media platforms are abuzz with speculation about who will enter the Bigg Boss Tamil house as contestants this time. Although Vijay Sethupathi will unveil the list of housemates only during the ceremony, rumours are already doing the rounds, speculating about a few names.
Now, a new report has emerged revealing the names of several celebrities rumoured to be contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10. According to the Times of India, actor Aryan, the husband of television star and Cooku with Comali Season 6 first runner-up Shabana Shajahan, is one of the rumoured contestants. It is speculated that television actor and dancer Puvi Arasu might also get a ticket to enter Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10.
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Other rumoured contestants include actor-writer Vinoth Babu, actor Navin Kumar, choreographer Sridhar M, producer Bhargav Ram, film reviewer Prashanth Rangaswamy, and content creator Rajpriyan.
Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil had a pre-show, The Common Man, this time to select commoners for the main programme. This format was inspired by the Telugu Bigg Boss Agnipariksha. While show alumna Maya S Krishnan hosted The Common Man, former contestants Oviya, Aari Arujunan, and Raju Jeyamohan served as judges.
The opening ceremony of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 begins at 6 pm on Sunday, September 6.
Along with Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, Sudeepa’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, and Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 will also premiere on Sunday.
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