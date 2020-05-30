Big stars will have to help in reducing costs: Mani Ratnam on filmmaking in post-lockdown world

Mani Ratnam is yet to begin the third schedule of Ponniyin Selvan. (Photo: Mani Ratnam/Facebook) Mani Ratnam is yet to begin the third schedule of Ponniyin Selvan. (Photo: Mani Ratnam/Facebook)

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam says film production post lockdown will require big stars and technicians to take pay cuts.

Ratnam, who had been shooting his upcoming period film Ponniyin Selvan before the nation went into coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25, recently said in a webinar that the viability of filmmaking depends on contributions from both stars and the government.

“The fact that the immediate theater release is going to get difficult, and the market is going to get eroded means that I have to make sure the cost of my film is brought down.

“Which means, people involved in it, especially big stars and technicians, will have to understand and help in reducing the cost and work towards making sure the film industry remains afloat. We will possibly also require a little bit of help from the government. It’s an industry which isn’t just simple entertainment, we do so much more. We give dreams to people, make them smile. It takes a lot of time of people who invest in this,” Mani Ratnam said.

Ratnam is yet to begin the third schedule of Ponniyin Selvan. The director opened up about the challenges that the team will face once the film goes on floors again.

“I am in the middle of a film which is set in the 10th century, and I have a lot of sequences which require a lot of people. I don’t know how I am going to do that, but I know for sure that I will do it. We will have to find ways. Luckily for us, technology has improved. There is so much in terms of the computer graphics which have come in. We will have to find different ways to adapt,” Ratnam said.

During the webinar, the National Award-winning director was asked if he had locked the release date of Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam laughed and said right now the team was more concerned with the resumption of the shoot.

“We are well into the project, so we are waiting for this to clear up a bit and then reassemble and go ahead and finish it quickly. Right now, we are just looking at the starting date of the re-shoot. We can’t mark a release date at this point without knowing when can we recommence.”

The filmmaker also shared he has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown by working on a few short films that are set to debut on digital platforms.

