Bhoomi teaser: Jayam Ravi seems to have solutions for farmers’ issues

Actor Jayam Ravi released the teaser of his upcoming movie Bhoomi on Monday. The teaser begins by highlighting an obvious observation on how we as a country are failing our farmers despite making monumental progress in the fields of science and technology.

In the teaser, Ravi’s character announces that “we have created a new home: Mars.” And, it is followed by a farmer ruing how he is unable to find a square meal despite being in the business of producing food. The teaser also packs visuals that reveal the grave state of our farmers: a bone-dry well, a man setting himself on fire, a village looking up at the sky waiting for dark clouds that brings rain.

It is safe to assume that Jayam Ravi uses his scientific mind to come up with solutions for farmers’ issues and revitalize the soil of his motherland with a new life. Also, he fights a bunch of bad guys in the process. And yes, add some serious thought-provoking questions to the media in the mix.

Bhoomi is written and directed by Lakshman, who is working with Jayam Ravi for the third time. In the past, he directed the actor in romantic comedy Romeo Juliet (2015) and fantasy thriller Bogan (2017). He seems to be returning with a message-heavy film on the agricultural crisis, which has seemingly become an all-season favourite subject for filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. Even as the teaser suggests that Bhoomi is rife with all the in-your-face cliches of typical farmers’ issue-based films, Lakshman had promised that this one would be a very different movie. And we have to wait to find out what Lakshman has in store for us.

The film marks the Kollywood debut of Nidhhi Agerwal, who has appeared in a slew of Telugu films, including iSmart Shankar and Mr Majnu.

Bhoomi will hit screens in May.

