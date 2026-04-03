Bharathiraja looks unrecognisable in hospital video; ace filmmaker returns home after treatment. Watch

Over the past few months, several reports have emerged about the health of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja. While some claimed that his condition was poor, the hospital and those who visited him subsequently maintained that it was “stable.” Now, a video has surfaced online showing the filmmaking heavyweight looking unrecognisable in a healthcare institution.

The clip, shared by the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, states that Bharathiraja is recovering slowly but steadily and has been discharged from the facility. “The pride of Tamil cinema, legendary director Bharathiraja, was undergoing treatment at Bharathirajaa Hospital in Chennai due to ill health,” the facility’s team stated.

Also Read | ‘Every newcomer tried to be him’: When Waheeda Rehman paid tribute to Jeetendra at Screen Awards

Bharathiraja discharged from hospital

“Thanks to the excellent care provided by his dear friend and the Managing Director of Bharathirajaa Hospital, Dr Natesan, he has returned home today in full health. The love and support shown by his fans were a massive source of strength for his recovery. It is truly joyful news that he is doing well now! Let us continue to pray for his good health,” they added.

The short clip begins by showing Bharathiraja in a hospital bed, difficult to recognise. Then we see Dr C Natesan, the founder and CMD of the healthcare institution, walk up to him and interact with him. When the doctor asks Bharathiraja if he recognises him, the filmmaker correctly identifies him as Natesan, earning applause from those around them. Although the 84-year-old director appears frail in the video and is seen with a nasogastric tube, the clip also suggests that his condition is not as poor as some baseless reports have portrayed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharathirajaa Hospital (@bharathirajaa_hospital)

Renowned producer JSK Satishkumar, known for bankrolling movies like Thanga Meenkal and Kuttram Kadithal, later shared the video on X, wishing him a long and prosperous life. “Happy to see our legendary director Bharathiraja sir recovered after a strong battle. Self-confidence always wins. God bless, wish you a healthy, happy life to cross 100 years,” he noted.

Bharathiraja’s personal tragedy

In the last week of December 2025, he was hospitalised due to respiratory issues. While some reports baselessly claimed that he had passed away, the hospital promptly dismissed such rumours. Bharathiraja has been going through an emotionally challenging phase in his life since March 2025, after his son, actor-director Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away.

About Bharathiraja

The filmmaker is known for directing highly acclaimed movies such as 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Nizhalgal (1980), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Tik Tik Tik (1981), Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985), and Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993), among others.

Story continues below this ad

He is often regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of Tamil cinema. He was most recently seen in director Tharun Moorthy’s Mohanlal-Shobana starrer Thudarum (2025), in which he played a key role.

Watch Chetak Screen Awards 2026 LIVE on YouTube, Sony Entertainment Television, and Sony LIV

This article contains references to a video showing Bharathiraja receiving medical care, which some readers may find sensitive or distressing. The information is based on official statements and publicly available sources at the time of writing.