Bharathiraja discharged from hospital

Iconic Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja was admitted to MGM Healthcare hospital in Chennai on August 26. After undergoing treatment for more than ten days, the director has been discharged from the hospital. In a new statement, the hospital management has said that the director is in a stable condition.

The statement read, “Legendary filmmaker/actor Bharathiraja, 81, was admitted at our hospital on 26/8/2022 with complaints of altered sensorium. He was evaluated and monitored in our medical Intensive Care Unit under a multi-disciplinary team of doctors and medical professionals. He was subsequently transferred to the ward after his condition stabilised and he showed clinical improvement. His condition is currently stable and was discharged today (sic).”

Earlier, the hospital confirmed that Bharathiraja was suffering from a lung infection. In a recent media interaction, Bharathiraja’s son Manoj said that his father has recovered and doctors have saved his life.

Bharathiraja, who made his debut in 1997 with 16 Vayathinile, is regarded as the frontrunner in shooting movies in live locations defying the tradition of filming in sets and studios. He has worked with all the leading actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sivaji Ganesan. Bharathiraja has helmed several blockbuster films like Sigappu Rojakkal, Manvasanai, Nizhalgal, Kizhake Pogum Rail, and Alaigal Oivathillai.

The filmmaker has also established himself as a commendable actor in recent years. He was last seen in Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam, which is running successfully in theatres. He has also acted in movies like Mani Ratnam’s Aayuth Ezhuthu and Rocky.