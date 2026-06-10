Bharathiraja Death Live Updates: Tamil cinema icon dies after prolonged illness; tributes pour in

Bharathiraja death Live Updates: Veteran actor and filmmaker Bharathiraja passed away at the age of 84 in Chennai after battling prolonged health issues. The acclaimed director had been facing declining health in recent months following respiratory complications and other age-related ailments.
His demise has left the Indian film industry in mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the film fraternity for the visionary storyteller whose work transformed Tamil cinema and inspired generations of filmmakers.
Widely regarded as one of the most influential directors in Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja revolutionised storytelling by bringing authentic rural narratives, complex human emotions and realistic characters to mainstream cinema.
Over a career spanning several decades, he introduced fresh talent, crafted timeless classics and reshaped the visual language of South Indian cinema.
As tributes continue to pour in from across the country, Bharathiraja is being remembered not only for his cinematic achievements but also for the lasting impact he had on Indian filmmaking. His legacy will continue to inspire storytellers for generations to come.
Veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja death Live Updates: 'You brought the soul of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen'
Actor Sibi Sathyaraj took to X to pay tribute to Bharathiraja and wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of #Bharathiraja sir. Sir, your films were a true textbook on the language of filmmaking. You brought the soul of rural Tamil Nadu to the screen and changed the course of Tamil cinema forever. A monumental loss to cinema. Rest in peace, dear sir."
Veteran filmmaker-actor Bharathiraja death Live Updates: Khushbu Sundar pays tribute
Actor, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar mourned the death of Bharathiraja and paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker in a post on X.
She wrote, 'Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.'
Bharathiraja Death Live Updates: 'A filmmaker who changed the language of storytelling forever'
Actor Simran Bagga took to X to pay tribute to Bharathiraja, writing, "A filmmaker who changed the language of storytelling forever. Bharathiraja sir gave Tamil cinema some of its most heartfelt and rooted classics. His absence is immeasurable. May the legend rest in peace. Om Shanti."