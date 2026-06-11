Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Bharathiraja to be laid to rest with full state honours, Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini says ‘he is like a teacher to my husband’

Director Bharathiraja

Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja died on Wednesday, June 10. He will be laid to rest with full state honours in Chennai on Thursday, a day after his passing. He was 84.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced state honours for the funeral procession shortly after visiting Bharathiraja’s residence on Wednesday to pay his respects. The Tamil film industry declared a 12-hour halt to all shoots from 6 AM on Thursday as a mark of respect.

Story continues below this ad Since Wednesday morning, many actors, directors, technicians working in the Tamil film industry have paid their final respects to the veteran director. Also Read: Bharathiraja, the director who took Tamil cinema beyond studio walls, dies at 84 Among those who came to Bharathiraja’s residence in Neelankarai to pay their last respects were Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. From the film industry, Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja, Gangai Amaran, Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nirosha, actor Prabhu, director Mysskin, lyricist Vairamuthu, and actor Chandrasekar were among those present. Members of the South Indian Actors’ Association arrived as a delegation, led by actors Nassar and Karthi. Raghava Lawrence also visited the residence. Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani. His son Manoj died of a cardiac arrest in March 2025 at the age of 48.