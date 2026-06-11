Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Bharathiraja to be laid to rest with full state honours, Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini says ‘he is like a teacher to my husband’

Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Veteran Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja died on Wednesday, June 10. He will be laid to rest with full state honours in Chennai on Thursday, a day after his passing. He was 84.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay announced state honours for the funeral procession shortly after visiting Bharathiraja’s residence on Wednesday to pay his respects. The Tamil film industry declared a 12-hour halt to all shoots from 6 AM on Thursday as a mark of respect.
Since Wednesday morning, many actors, directors, technicians working in the Tamil film industry have paid their final respects to the veteran director.
Also Read: Bharathiraja, the director who took Tamil cinema beyond studio walls, dies at 84
Among those who came to Bharathiraja’s residence in Neelankarai to pay their last respects were Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. From the film industry, Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja, Gangai Amaran, Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddharth, Sivakumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nirosha, actor Prabhu, director Mysskin, lyricist Vairamuthu, and actor Chandrasekar were among those present. Members of the South Indian Actors’ Association arrived as a delegation, led by actors Nassar and Karthi. Raghava Lawrence also visited the residence.
Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani. His son Manoj died of a cardiac arrest in March 2025 at the age of 48.
Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Actor and Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini consoles Bharathiraja's wife
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's wife and actor Suhasini Maniratnam arrived at Bharathiraja's funeral at his hometown, Theni. After consoling Bharathiraja's wife, she told the media, "Bharathiraja is the one who changed the color and character of Tamil cinema..! He is like a teacher to my husband..! I will never forget him.."
Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Actor and Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini consoles Bharathiraja's wife
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's wife and actor Suhasini Maniratnam arrived at Bharathiraja's funeral at his hometown, Theni. After consoling Bharathiraja's wife, she told the media, "Bharathiraja is the one who changed the color and character of Tamil cinema..! He is like a teacher to my husband..! I will never forget him.."
Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Bharathiraja's sister gets emotional
Emotional scenes unfolded at Bharathiraja's native village as the mortal remains of the legendary Tamil filmmaker arrived for the final rites. Family members and close relatives have been gathering to bid their last farewell. Bharathiraja's sister broke down in uncontrollable tears upon seeing his body.
Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Vairamuthu misses Bharathiraja
On Thursday morning, Indian lyricist and poet Vairamuthu shared an old video on X with Bharathiraja and wrote, "From now on, with whom shall I sing? About whom shall I sing?"
Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Bharathiraja's funeral will take place at 3 pm
Legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja's mortal remains were transported overnight to his hometown. "The family has decided to lay him to rest in the land where he drew his first breath," Vairamuthu told the media. The remains reached his farmhouse at Kaatrodu near Vathalagundu on Thursday morning.The burial will take place at 3 pm.
Vairamuthu also expressed gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for announcing a police guard of honour for the auteur.
Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Lyricist Vairamuthu shared the final rites details of Bharathiraja
The final rites of legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away on Wednesday, will be performed with full state honours at his farmhouse in Theni district on June 11 afternoon, noted lyricist Vairamuthu announced.
Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Emotional scenes as Bharathiraja’s mortal remains reach native village
Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja’s mortal remains were transported from Chennai to his hometown near Vathalakundu in Theni district for the final rites. Family members and relatives gathered to bid a tearful farewell, with Bharathiraja’s wife seen weeping inconsolably as loved ones tried to comfort her. The emotional atmosphere deepened as the director’s brother was seen standing alone in grief.
Bharathiraja Funeral UPDATES: Bharathiraja's mortal remains transported to Theni for final rites
Last night, the mortal remains of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja were transported from Chennai to his native district of Theni, where his final rites will be conducted with full state honours. Family members, film industry colleagues, political leaders, and thousands of admirers gathered to pay their last respects before the journey to his hometown. The acclaimed director, who passed away on June 10 at the age of 84, will be laid to rest in the soil that inspired many of his iconic rural narratives, marking an emotional farewell to one of Tamil cinema's most influential storytellers.