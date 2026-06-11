‘You all left him alone’: Gangai Amaran breaks down, confronts Bharathiraja’s family

The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, who died on June 10 at the age of 84. On Friday, the veteran director was laid to rest at his farmhouse in Theni, Tamil Nadu, with state honours. A day earlier, several members of the film fraternity had visited his residence to pay their last respects. Among them was musician Gangai Amaran, brother of composer Ilaiyaraaja, who broke down in grief and questioned whether the filmmaker had been adequately cared for in his final days.

A video from the filmmaker’s residence showed Gangai Amaran standing beside Bharathiraja’s mortal remains and questioning whether the veteran director had been adequately cared for in his final days.

Gangai Amaran breaks down, questions filmmaker’s family

In a video shared by The Federal, Gangai Amaran appeared visibly upset as mourners gathered around Bharathiraja‘s body. Overcome with emotion, he directed sharp remarks at the filmmaker’s family, alleging that the celebrated director had been left alone toward the end of his life.

“You all left him alone in the end,” he shouted, even as those around him attempted to calm him down. He also claimed that Bharathiraja passed away without anyone by his side. Actor Radhika Sarathkumar, who was present at the residence, was seen urging him to let the matter go.

‘He fed us, raised us and made us who we are’

Later, while speaking to reporters, Gangai Amaran spoke about the profound impact Bharathiraja had on his life and career. Struggling to contain his emotions, he described the filmmaker as a guiding force for both him and his brother Ilaiyaraaja.

“Don’t you realise the grief we are in? Bharathiraja is the one who raised us. If he hadn’t come to Chennai, we wouldn’t be here. Both Ilaiyaraaja and I worked with him, and we all lived by sharing his salary. He fed us, raised us, and made us who we are. He is such a great man. Think of the sorrow when you realise such a man is no longer with us. Can you even imagine? Is it possible to describe?”

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Ilaiyaraaja struggles to speak about the loss

Composer Ilaiyaraaja also visited Bharathiraja’s residence to pay his last respects. However, when members of the media approached him for a reaction, the music maestro found it difficult to put his feelings into words.

“What’s there to say? There’s nothing to say. There’s literally nothing to say; we’ve lost the man. This is not the place for an interview,” he said.

He further added, “I pray to God for his soul to rest in peace. I am always respectful of this country, its people and its artists. The bond I share with you, my audience, is the bond I share with him, too.”

Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja’s decades-long association

The relationship between Bharathiraja and Ilaiyaraaja stretches back to a time before either achieved fame. During those years, Ilaiyaraaja performed alongside his brothers Pavalar Varadarajan, Gangai Amaran and Bhaskar at Communist Party events, while Bharathiraja worked as a health inspector.

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Their association deepened when Bharathiraja became involved in theatre and brought Ilaiyaraaja on board to compose music for his productions. The duo later moved to Chennai in pursuit of bigger opportunities. Success did not arrive immediately, but they continued collaborating through stage productions and other creative ventures.

When Bharathiraja eventually made his mark in cinema, Ilaiyaraaja became one of his most trusted creative partners. Together, they worked on several landmark films, including 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Puthiya Vaarpugal, Niram Maratha Pookal, Kotha Jeevithalu, Nizhalgal and Alaigal Oivathillai, among many others.

About Bharathiraja

Widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Tamil cinema, Bharathiraja helmed several landmark films over a career spanning decades, including 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Nizhalgal (1980), Alaigal Oivathillai (1981), Tik Tik Tik (1981), Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985), Mudhal Mariyathai (1985) and Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993). He worked with some of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Sivaji Ganesan. His final directorial project was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, part of Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Modern Love Chennai (2023).

Beyond directing, Bharathiraja remained active as an actor in recent years, appearing in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pandianadu, Eeswaran, Thiruchitrambalam and Maharaja. His final screen appearance was in Thudarum (2025), directed by Tharun Moorthy and starring Mohanlal and Shobana.

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Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani. His son, actor Manoj Bharathiraja, passed away earlier in 2025.