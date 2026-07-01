Bhagyaraj’s letters, released posthumously, lead to backlash against son Shanthanu

Posts shared on K Bhagyaraj’s official social media account after his death in Chennai have triggered a public controversy, with son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj facing accusations of forgery and opportunism after releasing what appeared to be earlier letters signed by the late filmmaker, addressed to his fans.

The posts, which included two letters written on Bhagyaraj’s personal letterhead and bearing his signature, were shared in the days following the filmmaker’s death on June 27.

The first letter opens with one of Bhagyaraj’s personal mottos, “The greatest joy in happiness is making others happy,” and is addressed directly to his fans, thanking them for being the great joy of his life and describing them as precious as his own eyes. Crucially, the letter asks his fans to transfer their love and loyalty to his son Shanthanu going forward, writing, “In my place, I want you, as fans, to stand by Shanthanu’s success.” It closes with a reflection on the body’s impermanence, ending with the lines, “This body has no expiry date marked on it. One day it will enter the fire, or the earth, or the cosmos.”