Bhagyaraj’s children pay emotional tribute, son Shanthnu thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj passed away on June 27, 2026, at the age of 73, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema and an irreplaceable void in the Tamil film industry. His demise has triggered an outpouring of grief from across the film fraternity, fans, and political leaders. His children, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and daughter Sharanya, shared emotional tributes remembering their father.

K. Bhagyaraj’s son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shared a throwback video from an event marking K. Bhagyaraj’s 50 years in the film industry, where he had expressed deep admiration for his father.

In the clip, Shanthnu said, “If I could, I would like to take away 10 years from my life span and give it to my father, because you should make many more films for another 10 years, and even longer. There are still many stories that you should tell people. As a fan and a learner, I want to watch it and learn.”