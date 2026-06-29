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Bhagyaraj’s children pay emotional tribute, son Shanthnu thanks Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
K. Bhagyaraj's children Shanthnu and Sharanya share emotional tributes as Tamil cinema mourns the loss of the legendary filmmaker.
Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj passed away on June 27, 2026, at the age of 73, leaving behind a rich legacy in Indian cinema and an irreplaceable void in the Tamil film industry. His demise has triggered an outpouring of grief from across the film fraternity, fans, and political leaders. His children, actor Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and daughter Sharanya, shared emotional tributes remembering their father.
K. Bhagyaraj’s son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj shared a throwback video from an event marking K. Bhagyaraj’s 50 years in the film industry, where he had expressed deep admiration for his father.
In the clip, Shanthnu said, “If I could, I would like to take away 10 years from my life span and give it to my father, because you should make many more films for another 10 years, and even longer. There are still many stories that you should tell people. As a fan and a learner, I want to watch it and learn.”
He shared the clip now with the caption, “Only if I could 😢 Appa 💔.”
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Shanthnu also shared an emotional note on X, expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the actor and the newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, following the demise of his father.
In his post, he wrote: “How can I possibly contain my gratitude for you in just a few words? This is a gratitude that will stay with me for the rest of my life. You gifted the sacred mangalsutra (thaali) for my wedding and helped begin one of the happiest days of my life. I still haven’t been able to thank you enough for that. Before I could even fully express my gratitude, you came to console us after the heartbreaking loss of my father. Setting aside the stature of your office, you personally comforted my mother with humility and compassion. That gesture deeply moved me. Receiving state honours is a rare privilege. For an artist, to be honoured with such dignity even in death is an immeasurable blessing. I will remain forever grateful for the respect and honour you bestowed upon my father. What more can I say at this moment? My heartfelt thanks, Anna.”
Honourable @CMOTamilnadu
உங்களுக்கான என் நன்றியை 26 அல்லது
247-க்குள் எப்படி அடக்கிவிட முடியும்?
மெய்யாகவே என் உயிர் வரை நீடிக்கும் நன்றியிது.
என் திருமணத்திற்கு தாலி எடுத்து தந்து என் மகிழ்ச்சித் திருநாளைத் துவக்கி வைத்தீர்கள். அதற்கே நானின்னும் நன்றி சொல்லித் தீரவில்லை… pic.twitter.com/g3l824pm4T
— Shanthnu (@imKBRshanthnu) June 29, 2026
Meanwhile, K. Bhagyaraj’s daughter Sharanya also remembered her father emotionally. Sharing a clip she wrote, “My daily call log will not look like this here after….💔 Never realised my maximum missed calls were always from you.”
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K. Bhagyaraj’s career spanned decades, during which he made significant contributions as a director, actor, and writer. He was known for films that often explored everyday human emotions with a mix of comedy and social commentary, earning him a loyal audience and critical acclaim. His work continues to be celebrated as a benchmark in Tamil storytelling.
The Tamil film industry has been united in mourning his loss, with many celebrities and fans paying tribute to his extraordinary body of work and lasting impact on generations of filmmakers. He died in Chennai following a sudden cardiac arrest.
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