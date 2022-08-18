Before Thiruchitrambalam, watch these five films where Dhanush plays a regular Joe

For any actor, the road to stardom is made up of not ‘massy’ films, but movies where he is a relatable person. From Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth, this holds true. The best example of this phenomenon is Dhanush’s filmography.

Dhanush’s films seldom operate at the macro level. The conflicts in his films are personal. You don’t see him flexing his muscles to save the world or fighting corruption or taking up larger-than-life issues. That has worked immensely in the actor’s favour making him a unique star, who remains an average Joe.

Here are five films where Dhanush plays a guy-next-door:

Thiruda Thirudi

Though his debut film Thulluvadho Ilami and Kadhal Kondein continue to have a cult following, Thiruda Thirudi took Dhanush to the masses. Despite several inconsistencies and politically incorrect elements, the film earned him a huge fanbase of youngsters, who could relate to this middle-class dude. A lot of credit also goes to the high-octane song “Manmadha Rasa”. Who can forget Dhanush’s infectious energy in the song?

Thiruvilaiyaadal Aarambam

You can sum up the film in one line: a middle-class guy blackmails his wealthy girlfriend’s brother to give him money, with which he becomes a rich businessman so that he can provide a good life for his lover. I mean, it is wrong on so many levels. Yet, the film is a joy ride and the rift between Prakash Raj and Dhanush is a hilarious delight.

Yaaradi Nee Mohini

The Tamil remake of Venkatesh’s Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, the film is directed by Mithran Jawahar, who has also directed Thiruchitrambalam. Like many films of Dhanush, this one too has a poignant equation between the son and dad. It is hard to come across movies now which depict intricate relationships like this one.

Velai Illa Pattadhaari (VIP)

This film needs no introduction. The average Joe in the movie turns into a massy hero, which is an analogy for the whole career of Dhanush.

Thanga Magan

Dhanush is perhaps the most self-aware actor in Tamil cinema. By the time this film came out, Dhanush had already ventured into Bollywood with Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh. Any other star would consider Thanga Magan as a step-down in terms of scale and role at that point in his career, but not Dhanush. He is not one to forget the path that brought him here. He made Thanga Magan and that’s why we now have Thiruchitrambalam. He might have become a Lone Wolf, a killer assassin in Hollywood, but he remains an average Joe. Maybe, there’s some learning there for other stars.