Beast trailer: Vijay plays a killing machine in the action thriller, watch video

Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-awaited film Beast is all set to hit the theaters on April 13. Before the film’s release, the makers have released the film’s trailer. Written and directed by Nelson Dilpkumar, the action-thriller features Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

In the trailer, we meet Vijay as the “best and the most notorious spy” Veera Raghavan who is out to save people stuck at Chennai’s East Coast Mall from hijackers. He is described as “meaner, leaner and stronger” in the trailer. He swiftly wields the gun and kills with a sword. We get a brief glimpse of Pooja Hegde, who is scared of Vijay’s character.

Beast marks Vijay’s 65th film. The film went on floors last year. However, the shoot was halted as the second wave of coronavirus brought the country to a standstill again. Later, in April 2021, Vijay and Nelson left for Georgia, where the shooting began again.

Beast marks Pooja’s first film with Vijay. It also marks her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. The actor made her silver screen debut with director Mysskin’s crime drama Mugamoodi in 2012.

Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu play supporting roles in Beast. Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled the film through his production company Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander has penned Beast’s music. The makers had already released two songs from the film’s music album, Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana. The film will face a clash at the box office with Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.