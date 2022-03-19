Beast song Jolly O Gymkhana: Vijay’s voice makes this track an earworm, watch out for his hook step

Beast’s second song ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ is out and with Vijay singing the song, one can be sure that the fans are going to love this one. The song is an absolute treat and earworm. From the first frame, Vijay and Pooja Hegde have your attention. Set in a beachy environment, the song shows the actors performing some amazing dance steps, choreographed by Jani Master. The moment you see Vijay perform the hook step, it is a given that this will become yet another song that will trend for days with social media influencers making Instagram reels on it. Pooja and Vijay’s camaraderie stands out here.

The second single has been written by Ku Karthik and composed by Anirudh Ravichander. As soon as the video landed on YouTube, fans flooded the comment section with praise for Vijay. “Thalapathy Voice ❤️ Thalapathy Dance, Thalapathy Records, No one can’t Beat,” a comment read, while another fan wrote, “A Soulful song from Thalapathy’s Voice 🥺 after 2 years.” Many fans also mentioned how Vijay’s track is “unique.” “Different music, voice such a melody,” the comment read.

Beast’s first song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ broke the internet the moment it landed. From Vijay’s steps to Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi’s vocals, everything about the track struck the right chord with the audience. Now, it looks like ‘Jolly O Gymkhana’ will surpass ‘Arabic Kuthu’.

Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Liliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal and others.

The film marks Vijay’s first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The makers are gearing up for April release of the film.