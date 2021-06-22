scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 21, 2021
Latest news

Beast second look: Vijay is gearing up for war

Sun Pictures production Beast, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 22, 2021 12:09:25 am
Beast second lookVijay starrer-Beast is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Hours after Vijay unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Beast, the makers have dropped the second poster of the much-awaited actioner to celebrate the actor’s 47th birthday.

In the second look of Beast too, Vijay is seen in action mode with several guns at his disposal. We also see helicopters in the background. Vijay’s role in Beast is anyone’s guess as of now.

ALSO READ |Thalapathy 65 first look poster: Vijay is a shotgun-wielding ‘Beast’

Beast, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, already caught the audience’s fancy on Monday evening with its first look poster that showed a razor-sharp Vijay brooding and holding a gun, with smoke cans tossed in the air. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Vijay was last seen in the hit drama Master, which released in January this year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Master managed to draw fans into theatres in large numbers, not only in Tamil Nadu but also in neighbouring states, including Karnataka and Kerala. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Asim Riaz, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Asim Riaz, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 21: Latest News

Advertisement