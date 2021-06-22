Beast second look: Vijay is gearing up for war

Hours after Vijay unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Beast, the makers have dropped the second poster of the much-awaited actioner to celebrate the actor’s 47th birthday.

In the second look of Beast too, Vijay is seen in action mode with several guns at his disposal. We also see helicopters in the background. Vijay’s role in Beast is anyone’s guess as of now.

Beast, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, already caught the audience’s fancy on Monday evening with its first look poster that showed a razor-sharp Vijay brooding and holding a gun, with smoke cans tossed in the air. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Vijay was last seen in the hit drama Master, which released in January this year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Master managed to draw fans into theatres in large numbers, not only in Tamil Nadu but also in neighbouring states, including Karnataka and Kerala. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.