Beast new still: Vijay’s character is a man on mission. See photo

Sunday, March 27, 2022
Vijay-starrer Beast, which is described as a black comedy action thriller, is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

March 27, 2022 3:36:14 pm
A new still from Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Beast is here. The movie, which is described as a black comedy action thriller, is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu play supporting roles in Beast.

The poster shows Vijay wielding a pistol as he looks intently at the floor (or his enemy that he means to shoot). He looks like a man on a mission.

Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled the film through his production company Sun Pictures. Manoj Paramahamsa has cranked the camera, while R. Nirmal has handled the editing duties. Anirudh Ravichander has written Beast’s score.

The movie is all set to open in cinemas on April 13, just a day before the release of another south Indian big-budget movie KGF: Chapter 2. The film marks Hegde’s return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012, and later she became a popular face in the Telugu film industry.

Vijay’s last film was 2021’s Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial called Master, in which he co-starred with Vijay Sethupathi.

