Beast leaked picture shows Vijay in a bloodstained shirt

Another picture has leaked from the sets of superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Beast. The leaked picture shows the actor filming an action scene at a mall in a bloodstained shirt.

While some are excited to catch a glimpse of their favourite star in action, some fans are upset with the leaks. According to reports, even the makers are very unhappy with the repeated leaks despite all their efforts.

The film’s shooting began in April this year in Georgia and lasted for about 20 days, following which the cast and the crew returned to India. However, the filmmakers couldn’t continue the production due to the restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government to battle the growing Covid-19 cases.

It is said that the filmmakers have already completed about 70 per cent of the filming. The production will be completed by December, which makes it impossible for the filmmakers to release the movie in cinemas for the Pongal holiday as expected earlier. It is said the filmmakers have plans to release it during the summer of 2022.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film will mark her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. Pooja made her silver screen debut with director Mysskin’s crime drama Mugamoodi in 2012. Since then, bulk of her work has happened outside the Tamil film industry.

Beast is Vijay’s fourth film with Sun Pictures. The production house has previously bankrolled Vijay’s Vettaikaaran, Sura and Sarkar.