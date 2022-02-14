Beast song Arabic Kuthu: Vijay, Pooja Hegde set dance floor on fire to lyrics we don’t understand

The first song from Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Beast was released on Monday formally kick-starting the promotions of the film, which is due in cinemas in April. Also, given the song titled “Arabic Kuthu” is a peppy duet number, it also seems apt to release it on Valentine’s Day.

One of the highlights of the song is the lyrics, written by Sivakarthikeyan, which is likely to go right over the head of the listeners. The hook line of the song is ‘malama pitha pithadhe’ and it’s hard to tell what it means. One can’t even confidently tell if it has any base in the Arabic language. And that seems to be the fun part of the song. Composer Anirudh wants to make a point that as long as the music is enjoyable, people don’t sweat over incomprehensible lyrics. You see, music has no language.

The lyrical video also has a glimpse of Vijay and Pooja Hegde performing the hook step of “Arabic Kuthu”. It seems the makers wanted to unleash a social media trend among the fans. It is worth noting that when Vijay performed a few steps of the song “Vaathi Coming” during the audio release function of Master, it broke the internet.

Beast, which is written and directed by Nelson Dilpkumar, is now in post-production. It is gearing up for release in April this year. The industry buzz is that the makers have plans to release it in cinemas on April 14, clashing with Kannada star Yash’s multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. It also marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012, and later she became a popular face in the Telugu film industry.