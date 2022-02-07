Beast first single Arabic Kuthu: Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan, Nelson Dilpkumar, Anirudh Ravichander unite for a funny skit

Director Nelson Dilpkumar has come up with a funny skit for his upcoming film Beast, starring Vijay in the lead role. It was the director’s go-to approach for promoting his previous movie Doctor. Continuing the tradition, the skit takes place at composer Anirudh Ravichander’s studio. And Nelson, for old times’ sake, has also roped in Sivakarthikeyan to be part of the whole drama.

Besides being part of the comedy, Sivakarthikeyan has also written lyrics for the song titled “Arabic Kuthu”, which is a fusion of Arabic music and Tamil kuthu (folk) beats. “Let’s go pan-world,” says Anirudh in the video. And Nelson has also made Vijay part of the fun, which is an unofficial roast of each other.

“Arabic Kuthu” will release on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day celebration.

Beast, which went on the floors last March, is now in post-production. It is gearing up for release in April this year. The industry buzz is that the makers have plans to release it in cinemas on April 14, clashing with Kannada star Yash’s multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film. It also marks her return to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years. She made her acting debut with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in 2012, and later she became a popular face in the Telugu film industry.