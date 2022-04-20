scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Beast box office collections day 7: Vijay-starrer dips further, fails to beat Sarkar and Bigil record

Beast's seven-day box office collection is little more than Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. The sluggish two days have stopped the movie from overtaking the collection of Vijay's 2018 movie Sarkar, which had grossed over Rs 102 crore.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 20, 2022 1:49:39 pm
BeastVijay starrer Beast released on April 13.

The collection of Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast further dipped on Tuesday. The movie seems to have sold fewer tickets than Monday. According to Cinetrak, the rough estimations suggest that the movie has made about Rs 2.12 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is 25 per cent lesser than its earnings on the previous day.

Beast’s seven-day collection is little more than Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. The sluggish two days have stopped the movie from overtaking the collection of Vijay’s 2018 movie Sarkar, which had grossed over Rs 102 crore. Director Atlee’s Bigil, which saw Vijay in a double role, hold second place in the list of Vijay’s films that earned the most within the first seven days of their release.

“Top ‘7 Days’ Grossers in Tamil Nadu – #Beast Third. Sarkar: ₹102.05 crore Bigil: ₹101.1 Crore #Beast: ₹100.5 crore aprx Master: ₹96.2 crore Mersal: ₹89 crore Valimai: ₹75.1 crore (sic),” tweeted Cinetrak.

It’s worth noting that Beast had created a record by grossing Rs 38 crore on the day of its release. It was a new benchmark given that the movie was released on a non-holiday midweek. Before Beast, Sarkar held that record of the biggest day one opening with over Rs 30 crore.

Meanwhile, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 continues to maintain a steady run at the box office in Tamil Nadu.

