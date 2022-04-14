Beast box office collection: Vijay starrer takes off with Rs 38 crore opening

Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest movie Beast is setting the box office on fire in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the film is dominating the box office in the state, where it is playing in about 850 screens.

Cinetrak claimed that the film grossed a whopping Rs 38 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu alone. “As early numbers comes in, @actorvijay ‘s #Beast in Tamil Nadu takes Record breaking start on Wednesday grossing over ₹38 Crore. Biggest ever Opening day in the state for any Holiday & Non-Holiday release,” Cinetrak tweeted.

Earlier, trade pundits had predicted that the movie will earn Rs 40 crore in Tamil Nadu on its opening day. And that prediction has turned out to be nearly true.

Sun Pictures, which has bankrolled Beast, has not shared the official box office figures yet. On Thursday, Sun Pictures tweeted a new poster of the movie, claiming it is a ‘blockbuster’. “#VeeraRaghavan’s box office revolt Blockbuster celebration in all centers (sic),” the production house tweeted.

Going by the reports, Beast has given a career-best opening for Vijay and it has shattered the opening records of previous Tamil blockbusters.

“#BeastInRamCinemas as usual Cake Walk for Thalapathy Stardom to give one more BLOCKBUSTER Until Sunday all shows will go HOUSEFULL #Beast THALAPATHY RAGE!!,” tweeted Ram Muthuram Cinemas.

The movie is also putting a strong show at the box office in Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Beast is likely to face strong competition at the box office across south India from KGF: Chapter 2. The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster opened to packed houses across India on Thursday.