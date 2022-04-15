Beast box office collection: Vijay starrer collects Rs 100 crore in 2 days

Updated: April 15, 2022 1:00:14 pm
In a first for Tamil superstar Vijay, his latest movie Beast has earned Rs 100 crore worldwide within two days of its release.
The movie is said to have minted Rs 87 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office. “@actorvijay ‘s #Beast Takes Mammoth Global opening with ₹87 Crore aprx ($11.4 Mn) on Wednesday, Career best for the star and second best for Kollywood behind #2Point0(₹93.8 crore) India: ₹61 crore Overseas: $3.425 Mn or ₹26 crore Global Total: ₹87 crore (sic),” Cinetrack tweeted.
Cinetrack also added that the movie managed to rake in close to Rs 15 crore on its second day in Tamil Nadu.
Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film took a huge opening across the country on Wednesday. However, the film is facing serious competition from Yash’s KGF 2, which came out on Thursday. Beast, however, is likely to have a bullish run at the box office in Tamil Nadu till Sunday.
