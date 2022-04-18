Beast box office collection day 5: Vjay starrer earns Rs 200 crore worldwide, is a hit

The box office performance of Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest movie Beast has become a contentious debate on social media. While a section of people claim that the movie has become a disaster at the ticket windows, largely owing to negative reviews and strong competition from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, another section is passionately defending the commercial success of the movie.

The theatre owners on Twitter have been tweeting a show-by-show update of Beast’s box office numbers to spread the news about the movie running to packed houses, despite bad reviews. “#BeastInRamCinemas HOUSEFULL RAMPAGE Family Audiences Likes Him Box Office Can’t Avoid (sic),” read a tweet from Ram Muthuram Cinemas, located in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

Beast managed to rake in more than Rs 100 crore from its ticket sales across India within three days of its release. The film, by the end of its first week, has breached Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. According to a Deadline report, the film’s first weekend worldwide collection is pegged at $26 million.

#BeastInRamCinemas HOUSEFULL RAMPAGE 🔥

Family Audiences Likes Him

Box Office Can’t Avoid 😎#Beast pic.twitter.com/Tji6HhBUCq — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) April 17, 2022

Beast’s theatrical run in other neighbouring states, including Kerala and Karnataka was impacted by the huge demand for KGF 2. It’s safe to say that Beast has emerged as a hit by the end of the extended long weekend by braving poor ratings from the critics and KGF 2 wave at the box office.

It remains to be seen how Beast will hold its ground in the coming days against KGF 2, which is also seeing an increased demand in Tamil Nadu.

Written and directed by Nelson, the film has Vijay playing an Indian spy, who unintentionally wanders into a high-stake hostage situation. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.