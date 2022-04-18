scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 18, 2022
Must Read

Beast box office collection day 5: Vjay starrer earns Rs 200 crore worldwide, is a hit

Beast box office collection day 5: It remains to be seen how Vijay's Beast will hold its ground in the coming days against KGF 2, which is also seeing an increased demand in Tamil Nadu.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
April 18, 2022 12:13:20 pm
Beast box office collection day 5, vijayBeast box office collection day 5: Vijay starrer has crossed Rs 200 crore mark internationally at the end of first weekend.

The box office performance of Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest movie Beast has become a contentious debate on social media. While a section of people claim that the movie has become a disaster at the ticket windows, largely owing to negative reviews and strong competition from Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, another section is passionately defending the commercial success of the movie.

The theatre owners on Twitter have been tweeting a show-by-show update of Beast’s box office numbers to spread the news about the movie running to packed houses, despite bad reviews. “#BeastInRamCinemas HOUSEFULL RAMPAGE Family Audiences Likes Him Box Office Can’t Avoid (sic),” read a tweet from Ram Muthuram Cinemas, located in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli.

Also Read |KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 4: Yash’s film crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide within 1st weekend, shatters records

Beast managed to rake in more than Rs 100 crore from its ticket sales across India within three days of its release. The film, by the end of its first week, has breached Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. According to a Deadline report, the film’s first weekend worldwide collection is pegged at $26 million.

Beast’s theatrical run in other neighbouring states, including Kerala and Karnataka was impacted by the huge demand for KGF 2. It’s safe to say that Beast has emerged as a hit by the end of the extended long weekend by braving poor ratings from the critics and KGF 2 wave at the box office.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It remains to be seen how Beast will hold its ground in the coming days against KGF 2, which is also seeing an increased demand in Tamil Nadu.

Written and directed by Nelson, the film has Vijay playing an Indian spy, who unintentionally wanders into a high-stake hostage situation. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 18: Latest News

Advertisement