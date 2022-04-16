scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Beast box office collection Day 3: Vijay starrer remains steady, creates new record in international circuit

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Vijay's Beast is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
April 16, 2022 1:41:43 pm
BeastVijay starrer Beast released on April 13.

Tamil superstar Vijay’s Beast, directed by Nelson released in cinemas all over India on April 13. After earning Rs 100 crore in the first two days, the action-comedy is still going strong on Friday, its third day in the cinemas.

The film’s collection in certain cinema halls was shared by Cinetrack on Twitter. It tweeted, “#Beast is steady on day 2 in Karnataka with tracked gross crossing ₹1.40 Crore.”

Film trade expert Ramesh Bala shared Beast’s collection in Chennai as he wrote on Twitter, “#Chennai City Box Office – Apr 15th: 1. #Beast – ₹ 1.41 Crs 2. #KGFChapter2 – ₹ 74 Lakhs.” In another tweet, he also revealed that the film has become the first film to cross the 1 million dollar mark in North America in the post-pandemic era. In Kerala, the Vijay starrer earned Rs 1.05 crore. Bala tweeted, “#Beast 2 Days #Kerala Box office : Gross :Day 1 : ₹ 6.60 Crs Day 2 : ₹ 1.05 Crs Total Gross -₹ 7.65Cr.”

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast got a huge opening at the ticket counters across the country on Wednesday. However, the film is facing tough competition from Yash’s KGF 2, which released on Thursday. Beast, however, is likely to have a bullish run at the box office in Tamil Nadu till Sunday.

Beast stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Selvaraghavan, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley play pivotal roles. The film revolves around an ex-RAW agent’s fight to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

