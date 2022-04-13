Beast box office day 1: Vijay-starrer takes a ‘humongous opening’

Tamil superstar Vijay’s much-awaited movie Beast opened to packed houses across the south Indian states. In Tamil Nadu, the first shows began as early as 4 am. Several visuals on social media showed thousands of fans gathering outside cinema halls across the state and celebrating the release of the movie with a lot of festivities and fanfare. Thanks to Vijay’s huge fan following, the film also saw a huge opening in Kerala and Karnataka. The film has also managed to garner significant footfalls in the Telugu states.

“The Mighty # Beast takes an Humongous Opening, smashing all previous records Unbelievable craze and collections Worldwide. Thank you one and all (sic),” tweeted Sembian Sivakumar, COO of Sun Pictures, which has bankrolled Beast.

Written and directed by Nelson, the film follows an ex-RAW agent, who unintentionally walks into a hostage situation. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and others.

Given that Nelson had created quite a storm with his last film, Doctor, there was a lot of hype for Beast. The hype coupled with Vijay’s superstardom has ensured the film will have a record-breaking opening in Tamil Nadu. A rough estimation predicts Beast will record a career-best opening for Vijay.

“We all agree that Beast is going to make a record-breaking collection in Tamil cinema. It’s because of Vijay’s star image. Recently, a few producers and I estimated the film’s opening day collection. This film will collect a minimum of Rs 40 crore in just Tamil Nadu on day one. This collection is going to beat the previous records of Vijay. His movie Sarkar so far held the record for highest opening day collection and it was released during Deepavali holiday. But, this is not a holiday release,” said film producer and distributor G. Dhananjayan earlier.

Beast has garnered mixed reactions. It remains to be seen how the movie will perform in the coming days.

“Nelson could have used this plot set-up to turn in a nail-biting thriller. Instead, he gives us an unapologetic crowd-pleaser and a solid service to Vijay’s core fanbase,” wrote indianexpress.com film critic Manoj Kumar R in his 2.5 star review.