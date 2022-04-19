Beast box office collection day 6: Vijay starrer slows down, clocks an average Monday

Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest movie Beast had rather had a dull Monday in Tamil Nadu. The movie had a record-breaking collection spree until Sunday across the state. “#beastinvettri end of long weekend report !!! Despite mixed reviews … 44 Nonstop HOUSEFULL Shows ! Highest Grossing Long Weekend Ever ! The brand is #Thalapathy (sic),” tweeted Rakesh Gowthaman, who manages Chennai’s popular Vettri Theatres.

However, the collection of Beast slowed down at the beginning of the week. According to Cinetrack, the movie had a very “average Monday.”

In the meantime, Yash’s latest KGF: Chapter 2 continues to find takers at the box office. As per early estimations of Cinetrack, while Beast collected less than Rs 3 crore, KGF 2 grossed over Rs 5 crore on Monday. The theatre owners are quite happy that KGF 2 is continuing to draw footfalls even on weekdays.

“Special Show Mania is Still Not Over !!! #KGF2 Tuesday 8.30 am on Fire 50% sold in #Vettri …(sic),” Rakesh tweeted.

According to reports, KGF 2 has grossed over Rs 30 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, on par with the box office performance of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Judging from the buzz, it seems KGF 2 will continue its dream run in the state.

It’s worth noting that it’s the first Tamil dubbed Kannada movie to make such record-breaking collections in Tamil Nadu.

Beast, meanwhile, has already been declared Tamil cinema’s top grosser of 2022. The movie raked in about Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales within five days of its release. Beast created a new opening day record when it made a whopping Rs 38 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The worldwide collection of opening days was close to Rs 90 crore. And it didn’t take a long time for the movie to reach the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. What has surprised many is that the movie has managed to clock such a business despite getting poor reviews from critics and strong competition from KGF 2.

“#BeastInRamCinemas Opening Weekend Emerges as the Highest Opening Grosser of 2022 That too with Clash Release and Split shows still made possible only because of One Man #ThalapathyVijay (sic),” tweeted Tamil Nadu’s Ram Muthuram Cinemas.

Beast is written and directed by Nelson for Sun Pictures banner. It has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.