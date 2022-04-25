Beast box office: After dull weekdays, Vijay starrer records a busy weekend

Tamil superstar Vijay’s latest movie Beast managed to make a dent at the box office during the weekend in Tamil Nadu. After a robust opening weekend, the collection fell drastically, owing to the growing popularity of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 in the state.

However, the demand for Beast picked up on Saturday and Sunday with some theatres reporting houseful shows. “Solid 2nd Weekend Bookings for #Beast & #KGF2 in #Vettri …” tweeted Rakesh Gowthaman, who manages Chennai’s popular twin-screen cinemas Vettri Theatres.

According to Cinetrak, Beast earned roughly over Rs 3 crore during the weekend with nearly 50 per cent occupancy, taking its collections in Tamil Nadu to Rs 112 crore in 12 days. The movie is said to have emerged as a profitable venture for all the stakeholders. The worldwide collection of the film is said to be over Rs 230 crore.

With 12-days Chennai city gross of Rs 9.77 cr, #Beast is on its way to becoming only the 2nd film post-pandemic in Chennai city to reach the Rs 10 cr gross mark👏👏#Master (Rs 11.7 cr) is the only other film to gross more than Rs 10 cr in Chennai city post-pandemic — Ajay Srinivasan (@Ajaychairman) April 25, 2022

.@sunpictures‘ #Beast had a good second weekend in Tamil Nadu, raking more than ₹112 Crore in 12 days. pic.twitter.com/TuUNuQpfAf — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) April 25, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“With 12-days Chennai city gross of Rs 9.77 cr, #Beast is on its way to becoming only the 2nd film post-pandemic in Chennai city to reach the Rs 10 cr gross mark #Master (Rs 11.7 cr) is the only other film to gross more than Rs 10 cr in Chennai city post-pandemic (sic),” tweeted industry tracker Ajay Srinivasan.

Beast has managed to make significant gains at the box office despite getting poor reviews. Trade pundits have credited Vijay’s massive popularity for the film’s box office success.