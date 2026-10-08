Baththa box office collection Day 7: Vijay Sethupathi’s film crosses Rs 16 crore mark

Baththa Box Office Collection Day 7: Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and co-produced by Atlee, has maintained a steady run at the box office in its first week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 1.29 crore net on Day 7 from 1,309 shows across India, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 14.04 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 16.26 crore.

The Tamil film opened at Rs 1.50 crore last Thursday, followed by Rs 2.70 crore on Friday and Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday. Its collections peaked at Rs 3.10 crore on Sunday before dropping to Rs 1.30 crore on Monday. The film earned Rs 1.40 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.29 crore on Wednesday, maintaining a largely steady run during the weekdays.

While the audience is flocking to theatres to watch Baththa, c0-producer Atlee now is now dreaming of taking the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer to the Oscars, and delivering a speech in Tamil. He added that he wants to experience what it feels like to stand on the Academy stage. At the success meet of Baththa, Atlee said, “Just like that, I wish to take Baththa to the Oscars. I want to see what it feels like. I’m doing everything I can to stand there. I’m definitely going to speak in Tamil. We can do it. We can definitely do it. Hollywood is a small place, and we can go there easily.”

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Many celebrities from the Tamil film industry have also appreciated Baththa. Director Shankar was among the first to praise the film after its release. He called it a “beautiful movie” with a good story, humanity and excellent humour, while singling out Vijay Sethupathi’s performance. Shankar also said child actor Sai Prithviraj deserved a National Award for his performance.

#Baththa – A beautiful movie ❤️ with a good story, humanity, excellent humour, and moments that deserve applause throughout. Very good casting and performances, and every close-up of every face is just superb. Best-quality & soulful performance by @VijaySethuOffl . The little boy #SaiPrithivRaj deserves a National Award. @jose_lijomol is so natural and graceful. @SaiAbhyankkar ‘s background score is fresh and unconventional, and it lifts some scenes to another level. So many touching moments filled with innocence and emotion. Congratulations to producers @Atlee_dir, @priyaatlee for producing such a quality blockbuster.

@MuradKhetani #AlokJain @AndhareAjit One more unforgettable film from director #BalajiTharaneetharan. This is Balaji’s

“Life Is Beautiful.”♥️ — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) October 1, 2026

Maharaja director Nithilan Saminathan, who has previously worked with Vijay Sethupathi, also praised the film. Sharing his reaction on X, he wrote, “Baththa Such a beautiful film. Touched my heart deeply.”

#Baththa Such a beautiful film

Touched my heart deeply ❤️ @VijaySethuOffl

#Balaji_Tharaneetharan

@Atlee_dir https://t.co/3Kg9xJzzpK — Nithilan Saminathan (@Dir_Nithilan) October 1, 2026

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan personally met the film’s team and congratulated Vijay Sethupathi, director Balaji Tharaneetharan, co-producer Atlee, composer Sai Abhyankkar and members of the cast and crew.

Baththa marks Balaji Tharaneetharan’s third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi. Set in 1986 Madras, Baththa follows a feared local gangster who is accidentally locked inside a school toilet by an eight-year-old boy. What begins as an unusual situation gradually develops into an emotional relationship between the two.