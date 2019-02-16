Banita Sandhu to join Dhruv Vikram in the new version of Varmaa

Actor Banitha Sandhu of October fame will join actor Dhruv Vikram as the lead in the second shoot of Varmaa. The news was announced by producer Mukesh Mehta of E4 Entertainment on Twitter. “Banita Sandhu and Dhruv Vikram to romance in the new Tamil version of Arjun Reddy”, the tweet read.

Varmaa, the official remake of the Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, hit a major roadblock when the producer announced that they were not happy with the final cut directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bala. The team made the decision to completely reshoot the film with a new crew and cast, although retaining Dhruv Vikram as the lead. Varmaa is now expected to release in June.

E4 Entertainment issued a press release regarding the decision to scrap Bala’s version because it did not stay true to the original film. “We at E4 Entertainment are not at all happy with the final version handed over to us and due to various creative and other differences, we have decided not to release this version”, the further added.

The director, however, refuted this statement from the production house and said that he left the project on his accord in order to “safeguard his creative freedom”.

In a statement, Bala said, “I am forced to release this explanation, due to the false statement from the producer of Varmaa. In order to safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project.”