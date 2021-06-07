‘Ban Family Man 2’: Bharathiraja, Seeman ask govt to ban Amazon Prime series

Filmmaker Bharathiraja on Monday issued a statement seeking a ban on Amazon Prime Video’s hit thriller series, The Family Man. “We are upset with the Indian government for not passing the order to stop the streaming of the second season of The Family Man, despite our request. The scenes in the show reveal that this series has been made by those who do not know the history of Tamil Eelam fighters. I condemn the show that insults the rebellion that was filled with good intentions, valour, and great sacrifices. I request Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar to immediately stop the streaming of the show,” said the filmmaker.

He further alleged, “As we all know, this show continues to show people from Tamil, Muslim and Bengali communities in a bad light.”

Bharathiraja’s statement comes a day after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman made the same request. Bharathiraja and Seeman have said they will boycott Amazon products, should the retail giant fail to remove the second season of the show from its streaming platform.

“Amazon Prime Video should stop the show voluntarily, if not Tamil people will boycott all business services of Amazon worldwide,” said Bharathiraja.

Stop Streaming #TheFamilyMan2 web series, else we Thamizhs all over the world may have to lead a Massive Campaign to Boycott all @amazon Services, including Prime Video.https://t.co/eMCi1AqP8m@aparna1502 @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/czbSElgnM7 — சீமான் (@SeemanOfficial) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics and the audience alike. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta, in her review of the second season, wrote, “What’s really heartening is that the show manages to retain some spine in its careful treading of the thin line between rah-rah jingoism and a much more pragmatic view of I-love-my-India, without letting it overcome either intent or execution.”