Monday, June 07, 2021
‘Ban Family Man 2’: Bharathiraja, Seeman ask govt to ban Amazon Prime series

The Family Man 2 has been garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics and the audience alike.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 7, 2021 1:02:03 pm
Samantha AkkineniSamantha Akkineni in The Family Man Season 2. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Filmmaker Bharathiraja on Monday issued a statement seeking a ban on Amazon Prime Video’s hit thriller series, The Family Man. “We are upset with the Indian government for not passing the order to stop the streaming of the second season of The Family Man, despite our request. The scenes in the show reveal that this series has been made by those who do not know the history of Tamil Eelam fighters. I condemn the show that insults the rebellion that was filled with good intentions, valour, and great sacrifices. I request Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar to immediately stop the streaming of the show,” said the filmmaker.

He further alleged, “As we all know, this show continues to show people from Tamil, Muslim and Bengali communities in a bad light.”

Also Read |Samantha Akkineni: Raji’s story, though fictional, is a tribute to those that died because of an unequal war

Bharathiraja’s statement comes a day after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman made the same request. Bharathiraja and Seeman have said they will boycott Amazon products, should the retail giant fail to remove the second season of the show from its streaming platform.

“Amazon Prime Video should stop the show voluntarily, if not Tamil people will boycott all business services of Amazon worldwide,” said Bharathiraja.

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 has garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from the critics and the audience alike. The Indian ExpressShubhra Gupta, in her review of the second season, wrote, “What’s really heartening is that the show manages to retain some spine in its careful treading of the thin line between rah-rah jingoism and a much more pragmatic view of I-love-my-India, without letting it overcome either intent or execution.”

