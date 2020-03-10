Bala’s Varma to be released on an OTT platform?

Dhruv Vikram in a still from Varma. Dhruv Vikram in a still from Varma.

In an interview with Film Companion recently, Mukesh Mehta, producer of Varma, the shelved version of Arjun Reddy’s Tamil remake helmed by Bala, said he should have remade the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda himself. The Tamil remake, helmed by Sandeep Vanga’s associate Gireesaaya, eventually starred Dhruv Vikram.

Mehta added he “may even run a poll” to decide on which OTT platform he should release Varma.

In Film Companion, Mukesh Mehta was quoted saying, “We wanted a remake of Arjun Reddy, but Varma was not that. The original was over three hours long, and ours was just around two. Entire characters, like Arjun’s grandmother, were missing in Varma. But one may end up calling this rawer version Bala’s signature. Again, if we release the film and the audience ends up liking it, I will have to accept that as my mistake.”

It was Mehta’s decision to scrap Bala’s Varma, and the team re-shot the entire film with a new set of actors and technicians.

Last year, he had issued a statement saying, “E4 Entertainment is not at all happy with the final version handed over to us. Owing to creative differences, we have decided not to release this version. Instead, we will start afresh, and shoot a new Tamil version of Arjun Reddy with Dhruv as the main lead by staying true to the soul and intention of the original.”

Bala retorted, “To safeguard creative freedom, it was my own decision to relieve myself from the project. Considering Dhruv Vikram’s future, I would like to end this here.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd