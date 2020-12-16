Bala ropes in AR Rahman for his next?

Bala may work with AR Rahman in his next. (Photo: B Studios via Wikimedia Commons)

The latest buzz is that ace director Bala has roped in Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman to score music for his next movie. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

It is worth noting that with the exception of Paradesi (2013) and Varmaa (2020), all of Bala’s movies had music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

Also, the yet-to-be-announced project is said to have GV Prakash Kumar and Atharvaa in the lead roles.

Bala’s last directorial outing was Varmaa, which was the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The film was set to mark the screen debut of Dhruv Vikram. And it was a poetic beginning to the young actor, given that it was Bala’s Sethu (1999) that put Vikram on the map. However, Bala’s version of the remake failed to meet the approval of the producers. Varmaa was thrown into cold storage as the filmmakers reshot the remake from scratch with a new director.

Varmaa was finally released on OTT earlier this year.

