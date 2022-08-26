Bakasuran first look out: Selvaraghavan looks fierce in Mohan G’s next

Director Mohan G is out with the poster of his upcoming film Bakasuran. The first-look poster features Selvaraghavan in a menacing look. The director-turned-actor looks like a devout man in the film, and it also makes us wonder if he is playing a temple priest in the upcoming film.

According to Hindu mythology, Bakasuran is a demon friend of King Kamsan, who wanted to kill Krishna as it is prophecized that the child will end him and the kingdom. Bakasura attacks Krishna in the form of a huge crane but gets killed by the boy. It is unknown how the story is relevant to Mohan G’s upcoming film.

Other than Selvaraghavan, Bakasuran also stars cinematographer-turned-actor Nutty in the lead role. Bakasuran marks the fourth venture of Mohan G, who has earlier made Pazahaya Vannarapettai, Rudra Thandavam, and Draupadi. His films were criticised for depicting a certain section of society in a bad light and promoting casteism.

Meanwhile, director Selvaraghavan is redefining himself as a commendable actor. He has so far acted in Beast and Saani Kayidham. He is also playing a role in his upcoming directorial venture, Naane Varuven, which has Dhanush in the lead role.

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Selvaraghavan opened up about his tryst with acting. He said, “It’s really difficult. My brother (Dhanush) used to say that if you come before the camera, you will understand all the difficulties. Then, I never got it. When I started Saani Kaayidham, I realized how difficult it was to be in that mood.”